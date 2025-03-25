Motorists in Abergavenny were treated to a free car wash last Sunday, as local businesses came together to offer a maintenance clean.
APT Commercial Chemicals and Cleaning Services held its first event of this kind, introducing its new alkaline-based prewash. Food and drink were on offer and £145 was raised for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital.
“Thank you to our good friends at SMG Motorsport, in the ideal location of Abergavenny, who generously offered their space for us to host our first event,” APT’s Ria Smith said.
“The event was a great success, and we were truly overwhelmed by the support from everyone who attended”