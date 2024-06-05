The Nissan Micra has been crowned the most affordable car for new drivers, according to a new study by Independent Advisor Car Insurance.
The Car Insurance experts studied the average second hand prices for popular car models, as well as insurance quotes for young drivers for each model, to determine the most affordable options for a new driver.
Of all the cars compared in the study,the Nissan Micra was found to be the most affordable option for new drivers, with an average second hand price tag of £1,990.
When combined with an estimated insurance cost of £2,758 per year, this brings the total to a reasonable £4,748.
The highest initial price tag of any car in the top 10 comes with the Nissan Note at £3,273. The insurance estimate of £2,792 brings the total cost to £6,065, putting the model in 9th place with the Citroen C3 in 10th place
Connor Campbell, expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance, provides his tips for young car buyers, and finding the best car model for you:
Conduct your own insurance research: Obtaining insurance quotes for multiple models that you're considering is wise, in order to ensure that you can afford both the car payments and the insurance expenses for the year.
Pay attention to the insurance group: Every car belongs to an insurance group, numbered one to 50 so, when shopping around for a second hand car, try and find one in a lower insurance group in order to keep the cost of your cover down.
Consider the nature of your driving needs: These should always be a deciding factor when buying your car. For instance, if you are planning to do a lot of city driving, a micro or a hatchback may be more suited than a coupe or SUV.
Factor in maintenance costs: Once you have decided on the type of car you are looking for, it is important to look into the running costs like fuel consumption
MOT and service history: Most used cars should come with a service log book, so make sure to keep an eye out for this information.
Once you get your car, be sure to maintain it - checking the tyre pressure and keeping this at an optimal level for your vehicle, change the engine oil at adequate intervals, change the coolant as needed, and finally, never ignoring any warning lights on your dashboard.”