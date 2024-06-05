Conduct your own insurance research: Obtaining insurance quotes for multiple models that you're considering is wise, in order to ensure that you can afford both the car payments and the insurance expenses for the year.

Pay attention to the insurance group: Every car belongs to an insurance group, numbered one to 50 so, when shopping around for a second hand car, try and find one in a lower insurance group in order to keep the cost of your cover down.

Consider the nature of your driving needs: These should always be a deciding factor when buying your car. For instance, if you are planning to do a lot of city driving, a micro or a hatchback may be more suited than a coupe or SUV.

Factor in maintenance costs: Once you have decided on the type of car you are looking for, it is important to look into the running costs like fuel consumption

MOT and service history: Most used cars should come with a service log book, so make sure to keep an eye out for this information.