The new Renault Symbioz is available to order now priced from £29,295 OTR, with the first customer deliveries expected in September 2024 Positioned between Captur and Austral, Renault Symbioz gives Renault a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment, with a compact voiture à vivre, tailored to the needs of customers. It embodies the best of Renault’s latest C-segment vehicles in terms of modular design, connectivity and efficiency. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping a firm hold on total ownership costs.
The latest Renault model shares its DNA with a long line of innovative family-friendly cars that are voiture à vivre (cars for living) from the Renault 16, first launched in 1965 with its bench seat that included a ‘holiday travel’ position, to the Renault Scénic that introduced the world to the compact MPV in the 1990s.
Symbioz benefits from the very best in Renault technology. It features the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, and the Solarbay tinted glass roof. The top of the range iconic esprit Alpine version boasts 24 new-generation driving aids that elevate safety and driving comfort to the highest levels.