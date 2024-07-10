The new Renault Symbioz is available to order now priced from £29,295 OTR, with the first customer deliveries expected in September 2024 Positioned between Captur and Austral, Renault Symbioz gives Renault a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment, with a compact voiture à vivre, tailored to the needs of customers. It embodies the best of Renault’s latest C-segment vehicles in terms of modular design, connectivity and efficiency. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping a firm hold on total ownership costs.