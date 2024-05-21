World Rally Championship co-driver Nicky Grist has been presented with the highest honour bestowed by Welsh Motoring Writers, becoming the latest recipient of the Tom Pryce Memorial Trophy.
A delegation from the group of automotive writers met the 1993 WRC champion co-driver at his business in Pontrilas, on the Herefordshire/Wales border.
Grist partnered with triple WRC champion driver Juha Kankunnen in a Toyota Celica GT-Four in 1993, where he helped navigate the Finn to a fourth title.
Later, a partnership with 1995 champion Colin McRae saw Grist take further rally victories, and by the time of their final win together in 2002, he had accumulated 21 WRC wins as a co-driver over a nine-year period.
Grist, who now owns the Nicky Grist Motorsports competition clothing and equipment business, said: “It’s an unexpected pleasure to be given a ‘home grown’ award, and I’m grateful for the recognition, as well as joining the list of illustrious previous winners of the trophy.”
Welsh Motoring Writers chair said Simon Harris: “Nicky Grist is one of the most successful rally co-drivers Wales has ever produced, showcased his ability on the unforgiving stage of the World Rally Championship. His iconic partnerships with Juha Kankunnen and Colin McRae delivered some memorable drives for enthusiasts around the world.
“He is an extremely worthy recipient and deserves his place in motorsport history.”