A man has been taken to hospital following a road collision near Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon.

Police received reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on at around 7.20am on Tuesday, May 21.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The road is still closed as emergency services deal with the collision and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101 or direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400165696.”