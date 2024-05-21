A man has been taken to hospital following a road collision near Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon.
Police received reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on at around 7.20am on Tuesday, May 21.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101 or direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400165696.”