Monmouthshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 20th October 2022 8:53 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Gilwern Village Fish Bar, a takeaway at 32a Main Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 55 takeaways with ratings, 28 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.