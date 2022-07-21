Monmouthshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire takeaway given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 21st July 2022 9:11 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Chick O Land, a takeaway at Unit 1 180c Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 58 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.