SEVERAL Monmouthshire schools will close on Wednesday and Thursday following the red weather warning issued by the Met Office across parts of England and Wales.
The list was published on the Monmouthshire County Council website and we will update this list as more information becomes available to us.
The list is as follows:
Wednesday:
- Gilwern Primary
- Llantillio Pertholey Primary
- Magor CIW Primary and Nursery from midday
- Raglan Primary
- Rogiet Primary from 12.30pm
- Shirenewton Primary
- Undy Primary and Nursery from midday
- Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday
- Castle Park Primary from midday
- Dewstow Primary and Nursery from midday
- Durand Primary and Nursery from midday
- The Dell Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday
- Chepstow School from 12.15pm
- Kymin View Primary from 12.30pm
- Llandogo Primary
- Usk CIW Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
- Goytre Fawr Primary
- Overmonnow Primary, Nursery and SNRB
- King Henry VIII 3-19 School from 11.30am
- St Marys RC
Thursday:
- Gilwern Primary
- Llantillio Pertholey Primary
- Magor CIW Primary and Nursery
- Raglan Primary
- Rogiet Primary
- Shirenewton Primary
- Undy Primary and Nursery
- Archbishop Rowan Williams
- Castle Park Primary
- Dewstow Primary and Nursery
- Durand Primary
- The Dell Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin
- Chepstow School from 12.15pm
- Kymin View Primary from 12.30pm
- Llandogo Primary
- Usk CIW Primary
- Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
- Goytre Fawr Primary
- Overmonnow Primary, Nursery and SNRB
- King Henry VIII 3-19 School
- St Mary’s RC
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