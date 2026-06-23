Several schools in Abergavenny and the surrounding areas will be closing for two days this week in response to the news of a rare red weather warning for extreme heat being issued.

It is just the second time in history a severe alert has been issued for rising temperatures and public authorities have been warning they expect severe disruption across their networks and services towards the end of the week.

In Blaenau Gwent, all schools will be closing for the two-day period the warning lasts for. The warning comes into force at 9am tomorrow morning and will remain in place until at least 9pm on Thursday before slightly cooler weather returns for the weekend.

In Monmouthshire, some schools are resorting to half days while others have also announced they are closing completely. Here is the full list of schools that have announced some form of closure so far.

Wednesday

Gilwern Primary

Llantillio Pertholey Primary

Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday

Raglan Primary

Rogiet Primary from 12:30pm

Shirenewton Primary

Undy Primary & Nursery from midday

Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday  

Castle Park Primary from midday  

Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday  

Durand Primary & Nursery from midday

The Dell Primary

 Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday

Chepstow School from 12:15pm

Kymin View Primary from 12:30

Llandogo Primary

Usk CIW Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy

Goytre Fawr Primary

Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB

King Henry VIII 3-19 School from 11:30am

St Marys RC

Thursday

Gilwern Primary

Llantillio Pertholey Primary

Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday

Raglan Primary

Rogiet Primary

Shirenewton Primary

Undy Primary & Nursery from midday

Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday  

Castle Park Primary from midday  

Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday  

Durand Primary & Nursery from midday

The Dell Primary

 Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday

Chepstow School from 12:15pm

Kymin View Primary from 12:30

Llandogo Primary

Usk CIW Primary

Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy

Goytre Fawr Primary

Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB

King Henry VIII 3-19 School from

St Marys RC