Several schools in Abergavenny and the surrounding areas will be closing for two days this week in response to the news of a rare red weather warning for extreme heat being issued.
It is just the second time in history a severe alert has been issued for rising temperatures and public authorities have been warning they expect severe disruption across their networks and services towards the end of the week.
In Blaenau Gwent, all schools will be closing for the two-day period the warning lasts for. The warning comes into force at 9am tomorrow morning and will remain in place until at least 9pm on Thursday before slightly cooler weather returns for the weekend.
In Monmouthshire, some schools are resorting to half days while others have also announced they are closing completely. Here is the full list of schools that have announced some form of closure so far.
Wednesday
Gilwern Primary
Llantillio Pertholey Primary
Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday
Raglan Primary
Rogiet Primary from 12:30pm
Shirenewton Primary
Undy Primary & Nursery from midday
Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday
Castle Park Primary from midday
Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday
Durand Primary & Nursery from midday
The Dell Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday
Chepstow School from 12:15pm
Kymin View Primary from 12:30
Llandogo Primary
Usk CIW Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
Goytre Fawr Primary
Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB
King Henry VIII 3-19 School from 11:30am
St Marys RC
Thursday
Gilwern Primary
Llantillio Pertholey Primary
Magor CIW Primary & Nursery from midday
Raglan Primary
Rogiet Primary
Shirenewton Primary
Undy Primary & Nursery from midday
Archbishop Rowan Williams from midday
Castle Park Primary from midday
Dewstow Primary & Nursery from midday
Durand Primary & Nursery from midday
The Dell Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin from midday
Chepstow School from 12:15pm
Kymin View Primary from 12:30
Llandogo Primary
Usk CIW Primary
Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy
Goytre Fawr Primary
Overmonnow Primary, Nursery & SNRB
King Henry VIII 3-19 School from
St Marys RC
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