WITH temperatures continuing to soar NFU Cymru has urged livestock farmers to take action as extreme heat poses serious welfare risks
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has issued extreme hot weather warnings, urging livestock farmers to take proactive steps to mitigate heat stress, which can severely threaten animal welfare and productivity.
NFU Cymru is reminding members of the essential management steps to protect livestock during severe heatwaves:
- Water Supply: Check water points daily; animals can double their water intake during extreme heat. Use extra troughs to avoid competition.
- Housing & Shade: Ensure housed animals have adequate airflow by using fans and keeping buildings well ventilated. Provide outdoor livestock with natural or artificial shade.
- Handling & Transport: Avoid moving or handling livestock unless absolutely necessary. When transport cannot be avoided, do it during the coolest parts of the day, reduce loading density by at least 30%, and maximize vehicle airflow.
- Disease Prevention: Remain extremely vigilant for blowfly strike in sheep and metabolic diseases like CCN in cattle.
Rob Lewis, NFU Cymru Livestock Chair said: “With unprecedented day and night temperatures expected over most of Wales in the next few days, I urge all livestock keepers to follow the APHA guidelines mentioned above to protect the welfare and the well-being of their stock. In particular, avoid livestock moves during the hottest parts of the day.”
For further information consult the GOV.UK Extreme Weather Guidance or the Welsh Government Weather Guidelines for specific legal and welfare parameters.
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