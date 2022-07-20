Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 20th July 2022 9:27 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Starbucks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.