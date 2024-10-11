Monmouthshire’s newly elected Labour MP, Catherine Fookes, visited Mind Monmouthshire in Abergavenny ahead of World Mental Health Day to learn about the charity's crucial work supporting local residents with mental health challenges.
Mind Monmouthshire, which supports an average of 50 people per day, plays a key role in helping residents manage and improve their mental well-being.
With 1 in 4 adults in Wales experiencing mental health issues at some point each year, the charity’s work is vital in providing early intervention and ongoing support.
World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, aims to spotlight mental health and encourage efforts to provide greater support to those in need.This year, Mind Monmouthshire celebrated the day with a special campaign focused on ‘No Mind Left Behind’, which addresses mental health inequalities in Wales, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to mental health services and support.
During her visit, Catherine Fookes praised the positive impact the charity has on the community. "Mind Monmouthshire are doing fantastic work,” she said. “It’s always wonderful to catch up with the team and hear about the real difference they are making in people’s lives. Mental health is such an important issue, and it’s vital that people get the right support at the right time to prevent longer-term challenges."
Mrs Fookes also highlighted the importance of addressing mental health stigma and ensuring accessible services for all. "The work Mind Monmouthshire does is critical in providing timely support, which can often prevent more severe mental health issues from developing. We need to ensure that everyone who needs help can access it”, she added. Mind Monmouthshire continues to offer support through various channels.
Residents in need of assistance can reach the charity by calling 01873 858 275 or visiting their website at www.mindmonmouthshire.org.uk. Residents across Wales can also access support through the Welsh Government's mental health helpline, CALL. The helpline offers confidential listening and emotional support, and can be reached at 0800 132 737. For urgent mental health support, residents can call NHS 111 and press 2.