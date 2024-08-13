Families from across Monmouthshire enjoyed a day of fun and games with MonLife at Caldicot Leisure Centre last week as part of the National Playday.
The event, which took place on Wednesday, August 7, attracted around 400 adults and children.
National Playday celebrates children’s right to play while emphasising the vital role of play in their lives.
The event was open to all and boasted an action-packed schedule, including a climbing wall, arts and crafts, den building, crazy golf and much more.
Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the National Playday at Caldicot Leisure Centre this week.
“Play forms such an important part of children’s development. Events like this are a perfect way of letting children freely explore a range of activities and have fun.”
The National Playday event in Monmouthshire was hosted by MonLife Play, with activities being put on by various areas of MonLife as well as being joined by colleagues from Monmouthshire Housing Association, Clybiau Plant Cymru kids' club and Monmouthshire County councils Community Partnerships and wellbeing team.
To find out more about Monmouthshire County Council’s Play offer within MonLife, visit https://www.monlife.co.uk/connect/play/