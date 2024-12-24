This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 13°C.

It feels slightly cooler than the actual temperature.

The sky is mostly covered with clouds.

By the afternoon, the sky will remain cloudy but the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience partly cloudy skies with a cooler temperature of 11°C.

The afternoon will bring sunny weather, maintaining the temperature at 11°C throughout the day.

The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of overcast skies.

Temperatures will hover around 11°C during the day.

Morning conditions will start with cloudy skies at 9°C, gradually moving to overcast conditions throughout the day.

The maximum temperature in the coming days will be 11°C.

This article was automatically generated