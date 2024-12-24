This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 13°C.
It feels slightly cooler than the actual temperature.
The sky is mostly covered with clouds.
By the afternoon, the sky will remain cloudy but the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience partly cloudy skies with a cooler temperature of 11°C.
The afternoon will bring sunny weather, maintaining the temperature at 11°C throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of overcast skies.
Temperatures will hover around 11°C during the day.
Morning conditions will start with cloudy skies at 9°C, gradually moving to overcast conditions throughout the day.
The maximum temperature in the coming days will be 11°C.
