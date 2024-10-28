This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will start with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 14°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the area will experience mist with the temperature holding steady at 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift slightly with moderate rain nearby and a slight increase in temperature to 15°C.
The afternoon will continue with moderate rain nearby, maintaining the temperature at 15°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be similar to today but slightly warmer, with temperatures ranging from 15°C in the morning to 15°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards sunny conditions.
Temperatures will gradually increase, starting from 16°C and reaching up to 15°C.
The days following will maintain sunny conditions with temperatures peaking at 15°C.
This article was automatically generated