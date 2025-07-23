One in six (16 per cent ) holidaymakers travelling by car won’t check their tyre pressures - but many will still find time to prepare a travel playlist or select their snacks. Of the 4.9million Brits admitting that they won’t ensure their tyres are correctly inflated before setting off, nearly a third (30 per cent ) say they will instead spend time choosing the music for their journey, picking their tunes for an average of 36 minutes. 55 per cent will spend an average of 22 minutes buying their sweets and snacks for the car.