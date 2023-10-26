This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.

The sky will be clear with no chance of rain.

Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly increase to 11°C.

There will be scattered showers, so don't forget to carry an umbrella.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 10°C.

However, there will be moderate rain.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 11°C.

The rain will ease off a bit, but scattered showers will continue.

For the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature of 10°C.

Expect moderate rain throughout the day.

The maximum temperature will be 10°C.

This article was automatically generated