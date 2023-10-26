This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
The sky will be clear with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly increase to 11°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget to carry an umbrella.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 10°C.
However, there will be moderate rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 11°C.
The rain will ease off a bit, but scattered showers will continue.
For the next few days, the general trend shows a steady temperature of 10°C.
Expect moderate rain throughout the day.
The maximum temperature will be 10°C.
This article was automatically generated