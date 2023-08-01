Gwent Police is appealing for information to find Abertillery teen, Deacon Powell who is reported as missing.
Deacon, 15, was last seen at in Abertillery at around 4pm on Tuesday 25 July and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is around 5’ 7” tall and of slim build and has links to Blaina, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, Newport and Pontypridd.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300238015.
Deacon is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.