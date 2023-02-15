JUST a week after the devastating earthquake struck, DEC Cymru charities are now delivering vital aid to northwest Syria despite challenges with access and active conflict.
Donations to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal have now reached £2 million in Wales, with the contributions across the UK reaching £65.8 million since the appeal was launched on Thursday. The total amount includes £5 million matched by the UK Government through the UK Aid Match scheme and a £300,000 Welsh Government donation.
The Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, last week announced £300,000 of financial support to provide emergency aid and rapid relief to people affected by devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and north-west Syria.
Tens of thousands of people are reported to have been killed since the first powerful 7.8 magnitude quake struck in the early hours of Monday with many more injured.
The Minister said:“This is a deeply sad and devastating event, and my condolences are with those who have lost loved ones.
“My thoughts are also with the injured as well as Turkish and Syrian people in Wales waiting apprehensively for news. I’m grateful to people from all across Wales who are already offering all manner of support.
“The scale of destruction is vast, and I’d like to thank the brave search and rescue teams who continue to search through the rubble for survivors including firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who are part of a team of 77 UK International Search and Rescue experts providing specialist skills and equipment to help locate and rescue survivors.
DEC charities and their local partners were among the first responders working with local relief efforts. Immediate priorities include access to food and clean water as well as medical treatment and shelter. The DEC appeal will also raise money to go towards longer-term rehabilitation and reconstruction.