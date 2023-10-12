A steel signing ceremony has been held to mark a key milestone in the construction of the new police base in Abergavenny.
The new facility in Llanfoist is due to open in spring 2024 and will house neighbourhood policing and response teams. Its location will give police and community support officers easy access to the town centre on foot, while response cars will have good access to local road networks.
The building will be one of the greenest to date having received excellent status from BREEAM – a world leading science-based certification systems for sustainable built environment.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “When we had to close the former police station in the town centre we promised the community that we would find a long-term solution for policing in the local area. We are now delivering on this commitment and I look forward to seeing the new base open and in use in the near future.”
CONTINUED ON PAGE 18
Members of the public who wish to speak to Gwent Police face-to-face can continue to use the counter service at Abergavenny Town Hall in the centre of Abergavenny as access to the new base for the public will be by invitation only.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “We are dedicated to delivering a new base in Abergavenny which is fit for the purpose of modern policing and for our communities. I would like to thank our officers for maintaining such a high level of service to the community during the duration of this work and am delighted that this project has taken another major step forward.”
Richard Jones, Director at Willmott Dixon, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Gwent Police as part of a collaborative partnership to deliver the new police facility for the neighbourhood and response team at Abergavenny. To be able to show Chief Constable Kelly and Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert how the construction is progression was a great opportunity. The new building will provide excellent facilities that will meet the needs of modern law enforcement.”