A STEEL framed former farmyard barn is to be converted to a micro gin distillery on a farm that is being “rewilded”.
Husband and wife Tom and Chloe Constable were given permission for seasonal glamping pods and to convert an agricultural barn for educational use and as a podcast recording studio in summer 2024.
An application by Chloe Constable to convert another barn for micro distillery, which could employ two part time staff members, has now been approved by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.
A report, by planning officer Kate Bingham, said the barn is one of a number at Grange Farm on Upper House Lane at Llantilio Crossenny, north of Abergavenny.
Her report stated: “It forms part of a cluster of five similar barns, which are in the main no longer required for agricultural purposes as the 80-acre site is being rewilded.”
The original application had included reference to a shop but that was removed as sales will only be to people already visiting Grange Farm for other purposes with no sales to the general public. Ms Bingham said this addressed concerns raised by Whitecastle Community Council over increased use of Upper House Lane.
The local council described the narrow lane as “not in good condition with lots of potholes.”
Ms Bingham said no extensions or alterations are required to the barn which has been used for a “significant period” for its intended agricultural use and said gin production will support the rewilding project.
Her report stated: “The proposed gin distillery will provide an additional draw to the tourism activities at the Grange Project, benefitting both the rewilding/outreach activities and the local economy.
“Furthermore, given the focus of the project, it is intended to make the gin production as sustainable as possible, using energy from the solar array, water from the nearby stream and foraged botanicals from the land.”