The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning over large parts of Wales for a thunderstorm this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9).
The weather warning is in place from 2pm until 11.59pm.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.
“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes. 10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours.”
Driving conditions are likely to be affected with less visibility due to spray. Journey times may be longer as a result of standing water and possible flooding.