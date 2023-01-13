The Chronicle's weatherman Jonathan Powell has warned that climate change could see even more flooding hitting the area.
"The flooding comes as a result of 10 days worth of rain since the start of 2023," said Jonathan
"Whereas in the short-term flood defenses were able to cope, the accumulative amount of water making its way down from the hills and mountains, coupled with no sustained let-up to the rain, eventually generated the flooding.
"As the climate shifts, these incidents are more likely to escalate in number over the decades to come, with their severity also becoming more intense. The current flood defenses won't be able to cope, with much of them becoming underwater features themselves"
His dire predictions come as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning that will affect areas across South Wales, including Abergavenny, Usk and Crickhowell.
According to the website, residents should expect heavy rainfall from 9pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow afternoon (Saturday 14 January).
The Met Office state: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening then persist overnight into Saturday. 20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills. With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding. The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts in the south. The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime."
They warn that this could potentially affect bus and train services, extend journey times via car and public transport, as well as interrupt power supplies and other services.
For further information and details on what to do in a flood, follow the link below.