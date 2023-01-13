The Met Office state: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening then persist overnight into Saturday. 20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills. With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding. The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts in the south. The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime."