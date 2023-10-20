Cllr. Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment said: "We are delighted to be working with Ramblers Cymru to help improve local paths and access to nature. The new Service Level Agreement with the ramblers is a significant partnership which allows us to improve the public rights of way here in Monmouthshire. This will provide residents and visitors with the best routes to go walking or hiking, connecting communities and local economies.