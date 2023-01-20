A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “At Full Council yesterday, councillors agreed that the school name will be King Henry VIII 3-19 School. The decision was made following a poll undertaken in conjunction with Abergavenny Town Council with views of pupils of both Deri View and King Henry VIII schools and the Abergavenny community being sought. The poll indicated that an overwhelming majority wanted the name King Henry VIII to remain and councillors agreed with this.”