It's been a massive week off the field for Mardy Football Club starting with the Gwent Premier League annual dinner when the team were presented with last season's Division Two champions trophy and joint managers James Copeland and Huw Llewellyn received one of the manager of the month awards.
The Club's AGM followed on Wednesday when officers were elected, including Chairman Chris Price, and plans were outlined for the coming season.
A number of new members were also welcomed on the playing and non-playing side.Finally, the Club's own awards night was held on Friday and presentations were made as follows -First team managers' award joint winners - Ben Jones and Brad Daniels.Top scorer - Craig NormanPlayers' player - Ellis FrenchGoal of the season - Ben JonesManagers' Special Award - Alex 'Gino' Cavalli.Second team awards were made to -Manager's player and players' player of the season - Gary Hopkins.Top scorer - Mark Hughes.Manager's Special Award - Rhys Evans.
On the field, a number of pre-season friendlies are already in the pipeline and training has commenced at Mardy Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 6.30pm.