A number of new members were also welcomed on the playing and non-playing side.Finally, the Club's own awards night was held on Friday and presentations were made as follows -First team managers' award joint winners - Ben Jones and Brad Daniels.Top scorer - Craig NormanPlayers' player - Ellis FrenchGoal of the season - Ben JonesManagers' Special Award - Alex 'Gino' Cavalli.Second team awards were made to -Manager's player and players' player of the season - Gary Hopkins.Top scorer - Mark Hughes.Manager's Special Award - Rhys Evans.