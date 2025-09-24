Mark Long, is a personal trainer who lost nearly all his vision at 41 years old and fitness has been at the centre of his life for more than 50 years. Turning his passion into a successful career has helped him both physically and mentally.
Mark said: “Fitness was always something I was good at and a way for me to achieve, but it eventually became an inroad to the industry. It’s the best thing you can do, working on something you enjoy, because then it’s not really work.”
Now matched with his guide dog, Mary, Mark describes her as, “the biggest life-enhancing tool I’ve got. There’s nowhere that she and I can’t go, which is amazing. She’s literally been so life- changing and has really helped with my mental health as well.”
“There’s a misconception in society that if you’re diagnosed with something like a visual impairment, you’re useless. It’s so empowering to get out there and show that you can still make the most of a situation and achieve things. We just have to do things slightly differently.”
To find out more and discover the life-enriching services provided by Guide Dogs, head to https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/
