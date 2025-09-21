Here in Monmouthshire, the Labour-run cabinet last year decided to cut the opening hours at leisure centres in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, and Monmouth. These changes, aimed at saving £140,000, mean centres now close much earlier on weekdays and weekends - precisely when many working families want to use them. The decision has made it more difficult for residents to access opportunities to keep fit. The decision flies in the face of recent investment the previous Conservative administration made in our leisure centres – completely refurbishing Monmouth and partially refurbishing Abergavenny. We also invested in new gym equipment. Disappointingly, the Labour administration has not refurbished any of our leisure centres and has failed to bring forward any refurbishment plans for Caldicot or Chepstow or the completion of Abergavenny.