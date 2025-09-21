Local councils have a responsibility when it comes to public health, but their role is one of support and encouragement, not nannying residents. Their role is to protect those services that support residents to lead healthy active lives, including leisure centres. Unfortunately, some recent actions by a number of councils in Wales suggest misplaced priorities.
Vale of Glamorgan Council has recently approved a ban on advertising foods high in fat, sugar, and salt across its public spaces. While the intention is to promote healthier choices, this top-down approach feels more like virtue-signalling. Restricting adverts doesn’t address the root causes of poor health or make it easier for people to live active lives. Instead of banning images, councils should be investing in real opportunities for exercise and wellbeing.
Caerphilly Council has also faced a backlash over its plans to close several leisure centres. Although public pressure led to a partial reversal (Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar centres will remain open with reduced hours) the Bedwas Leisure Centre is still set to close. These cuts are part of a long-standing strategy to centralise services, but they risk leaving communities without accessible facilities, particularly in deprived areas.
Here in Monmouthshire, the Labour-run cabinet last year decided to cut the opening hours at leisure centres in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, and Monmouth. These changes, aimed at saving £140,000, mean centres now close much earlier on weekdays and weekends - precisely when many working families want to use them. The decision has made it more difficult for residents to access opportunities to keep fit. The decision flies in the face of recent investment the previous Conservative administration made in our leisure centres – completely refurbishing Monmouth and partially refurbishing Abergavenny. We also invested in new gym equipment. Disappointingly, the Labour administration has not refurbished any of our leisure centres and has failed to bring forward any refurbishment plans for Caldicot or Chepstow or the completion of Abergavenny.
Instead of cutting back or taking a bossy approach, councils are there to enable, empower and encourage. That means investing in local leisure centres, expanding access to green spaces, and supporting community-led health initiatives. Encouraging people to take responsibility for their health is in everyone’s interests, but most of all, their own. When people have the time and spaces to be active, they enjoy better physical and mental health, thereby reducing pressure on health and social care services in the longer term.
