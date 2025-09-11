Yes, it was a big spectacle with fireworks and lights, but behind all the performance lies a party severely unprepared for governance.
Nigel Farage himself has had to row back on several commitments already showing just how empty and ill thought out his promises are.
It is clear to me that they do not have the experience or the people required to govern, something Mr Farage admits himself.
Immigration has been their only real talking point. I, like many around the country, am incredibly concerned by the levels of illegal immigration that seem to be ever increasing, and I fully understand the frustration around the issue.
But it is clear that Reform do not actually have a workable plans to deal with their key talking points.
Where as Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives put forward a Deportation Bill in Parliament to deal with the issues, but it was constantly frustrated by all other parties.
Reform is clearly a one issue party as was clear at their conference. They have no credible policies when it comes to managing the NHS in Wales or addressing other key public services, and of course the very real concerns that our famers about their futures.
Real governance has to be more than words and platitudes, it requires sound policy making, experience and professionalism. All three of which Reform lacks.
We only have to take a look at their recent flagship recruits to see the calibre of the people that they are happy to accept.
This is the same party which gave a conference speech to a doctor who used his time on stage to link the king’s cancer to the COVID vaccine.
They support creating 36 more politicians in Cardiff Bay as well as giving more powers to the Senedd at a time where the Government has proven not able to effectively use the powers they have currently.
I am concerned that many people across Wales are being enticed but misled by Mr Farage and his colleagues who are telling everyone what they want to hear, depending on who they are talking to on any specific day.
Words are cheap and easy, but action and governance are hard and requires something far deeper than the superficial messages Reform seem to be peddling.
