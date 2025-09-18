“It got a bit crowded in there at first,” explained Turnip. “Because as Lennon pointed out, we were on the wrong side of the circle. We should have been without instead of within, so when Lennon turned up like a being of pure light, it spooked us a bit. It was like having the Human Torch from Fantastic Four turning up to the party, but he soon turned the light down and we could see it was Lennon.”