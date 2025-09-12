This would be a big boost to public services in Wales, particularly if the Westminster government changed the way Wales is funded, so that we would be funded by need, and not just by how many people live in Wales. We are underfunded here in Wales compared with other parts of the UK, because the outdated 1970s Barnett formula. Last year, we were promised change under a Labour Westminster government, but the reality has been very different, and we’ve had more of the same. I believe it is time for those with the broadest shoulders to pay their fair share, so that communities can be given the security and support they need not only to get by, but to thrive.