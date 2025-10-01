Two local Senedd members have both separately called for the local Member of Parliament not to side with the UK Government on introducing mandatory digital ID cards.
Catherine Fookes MP, who represents Monmouthshire in Westminster, is facing pressure from other local politicians not to side with the Government and instead campaign against the proposal.
The Conservative Senedd Member who represents the same constituency in Cardiff Bay, Peter Fox MS, has called the scheme a “Dystopian distraction.”
“This is a complete act of desperation by the UK Labour Government and will set a dangerous precedent,” Mr. Fox said.
“I have four types of ID in my wallet for various reasons, we do not need any more. This is simply a distraction by the UK Government to hide their failure in tackling illegal migration.”
“I expect our MP, Catherine Fookes, to finally represent her constituents and stand against her leaders on this issue. if she doesn’t and tows the partly line like she has to date, then it shows her loyalties are within the Westminster bubble.”
A petition against launching digital ID cards has already amassed over 2.6 million signatures, and the proposal revealed by Sir Keir Starmer has been met with anguish from parties across the political spectrum.
The First Minister, Eluned Morgan, said that any digital ID card that is brought in for Welsh people should bear the Welsh flag, which has prompted some Senedd members to believe she has an interest in siding with her Westminster colleagues on the matter.
Laura Anne Jones MS is one of those, and was a colleague of Mr. Fox until recently when she defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
“Labour and Plaid’s primary concern seems only to be which flag is used on the card,” she said.
“But what about the erosion of civil liberties it presents and how such an intrusion could put people at risk, as well as impinge on the freedoms of law-abiding citizens.”
"This Orwellian over-reach of a policy needs to be scrapped. We need a chance to question the First Minister on her unequivocal support for the UK Labour Government and for forcing ID cards on the Welsh public.”
Ms Jones also called on Catherine Fookes to reject the calls, and urged her to choose her constituents over the Labour Party.
"Catherine Fookes needs to choose her constituents over her Party this time, and vote against these Orwellian proposals in Westminster,” she continued.
"She has time and time again put her own interests above Monmouthshire's and the people of our county won't forget her actions at the ballot box if she sells out our freedoms, like the UK Government are proposing."
The Prime Minister has stated that the scheme will help root out people who are working illegally in the UK and that it has been too easy for too long for people to slip into the shadow economy.
The Government hopes it will serve as a deterrent for those who arrive in the country illegally, but critics say it usurps the civil liberties of British people.
Ms Fookes’ office was approached for a comment.
