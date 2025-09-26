MONMOUTHSHIRE will benefit from £1.5 million of new investment as part of the UK Government’s Pride in Place programme.
The funding will be used to boost high street revitalisation and community regeneration projects.
Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, welcomed the news, saying: “One of my key priorities as your MP is boosting our local economy and breathing new life into our high streets.
“I know from speaking to residents right across the county how important it is that we invest in our towns and villages, and I look forward to hearing ideas from the community and how they would like to see this money spent.”
The UK Government funding exists alongside existing work being undertaken by the Welsh Government.
