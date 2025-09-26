Organisations in Monmouthshire can now apply for grant funding to hold community events about climate issues – with the return of the Welsh Government’s Climate Conversations Fund.
Applications for the 2025 grant fund are now open and applications from third sector organisations, local government bodies, industry and business networks, education providers and more are welcome.
The opportunity runs annually as part of Wales Climate Week, which will take place during the first week of November in the form of a three-day virtual conference.
The week will focus on creating a practical plan for how Wales tackles climate change over the next 5-10 years, with a spotlight on housing, transport, and agriculture and land use. Organisations with links to communities across Wales are being urged to apply for the Climate Conversations Fund to hold their own community event beyond the main week and up until March 2026.
Since its introduction in 2022, the Fund has provided financial support for 111 community events and engaged more than 6,000 people in meaningful discussions about Wales’ climate future – and this year’s funding round is set to reach even further into communities across the country.
Events supported by the Climate Conversations Fund will need to explore a set of questions provided by the Welsh Government to qualify for funding. Fund recipients will also need to complete a post-event report summarising the discussions held. These insights will be analysed by the Welsh Government and captured and published in a final evaluation report.
These insights will be used to help inform Welsh Government policy decisions linked to Wales' third emissions reduction plan (Carbon Budget 3 to be published in late 2026), and beyond over the next decade.
Deputy First Minister for Wales, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing Wales, and the next five to ten years will be absolutely critical. We are already seeing the impact of climate change in wetter winters, hotter summers, and more unpredictable weather. These changes will only intensify.”
“That’s why it’s so important we hear directly from people across Wales. Your experiences, ideas and concerns will be vital in helping to shape our response. Every voice matters. This isn’t just about government action; it’s about creating a national conversation that leads to collective change.
Organisations with strong community links can apply for grant funding through the Climate Conversations Fund to cover reasonable costs associated with organising, promoting and facilitating a climate conversation event. Priority will be given to events that engage marginalised groups, such as people excluded from mainstream life due to factors such as race, sexual orientation, physical and mental disability, religion, political or cultural beliefs, age, gender, or financial status.
Applications for the Climate Conversations Fund can be submitted online on the Climate Action Wales website and are expected to be open until October 24.
Successful Climate Conversations Fund events will take place after a series of invite-only workshops being held during the main week.
For more information, to apply for the grant or to have your say on the climate issues facing Wales, head to climateaction.gov.wales/wales-climate-week/
