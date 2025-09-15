And think about, and decide on, appropriate places to put them. You could even get them ready for sowing up next spring. Being containerised, the growing medium is important so choose a soil based peat-free compost or ideally make up your own growing medium by mixing soil, well-rotted manure, and (home made) compost and also sort out a good reliable water source which is close to the pots and containers. It sounds obvious but the further you have to carry watering cans of water, for example, the more likely ‘growing your own’ will lose it’s appeal and all get abandoned. I got hold of an IBC for storing water this year and will get that set up for next season. It may seem a bit too enthusiastic or premature for some but I think it’s a nice project to have during the winter and will be less pressure when the spring does come.