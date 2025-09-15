With Abergavenny’s Food Festival on the horizon, I thought I’d try to keep this week’s column ‘topical’.
Despite the harsh growing conditions this summer, there still appears to be a glut of some veggies. I have had a generous and regular supply of runner beans – and carrots for Yogi - from a generous neighbour, some delicious little tomatoes from a client and copious amounts of figs from another client – and that’s without the all-you-can-eat supply of apples, pears damsons and plums from various places of work, neighbours and friends.
I admit to being beaten by nature this year when it comes to growing my own, but next year I will be back in the game – even if it’s just a few large pots by the cottage, and which I can keep watered and rabbit/pigeon/chicken/mouse free.
The looming winter months are a good time to plan changes like that. Have a look for suitable pots and containers that you like – remembering the usefulness of things like old tin baths and dustbins (which will need drainage holes). Research veggies that will grow happily in containers, although most veggies are now available as ‘dwarf options’ suitable for containerising.
But don’t limit your choice to dwarf varieties. Many veggies will grow happily in containers including beetroot, broad beans, carrots, dwarf French beans, herbs, peas, potatoes, radishes, rocket, runner beans, chillies and peppers, salad leaves, salad onions, salad turnips, and tomatoes.
And think about, and decide on, appropriate places to put them. You could even get them ready for sowing up next spring. Being containerised, the growing medium is important so choose a soil based peat-free compost or ideally make up your own growing medium by mixing soil, well-rotted manure, and (home made) compost and also sort out a good reliable water source which is close to the pots and containers. It sounds obvious but the further you have to carry watering cans of water, for example, the more likely ‘growing your own’ will lose it’s appeal and all get abandoned. I got hold of an IBC for storing water this year and will get that set up for next season. It may seem a bit too enthusiastic or premature for some but I think it’s a nice project to have during the winter and will be less pressure when the spring does come.
Back to this autumn and in the hedgerows, blackberries have been plentiful as have sloes, hazelnuts and rosehips, all ensuring ‘treats’ of syrups, flavoured gin, jams and preserves through the winter. But all hopefully having been picked with respect and reverence for wildlife, landowners and nature itself.
I’m sure the Food Festival will haemorrhage homemade fare from pickles to preserves, and jams and jars of deliciousness but do try to make something of your own at home too. It’s much easier than you think and there is no shortage of instructions and tips online.
One client makes the most exquisite green tomato jam – far nicer than the more traditional green tomato chutney and easier to make (I think). Another client pickles just about anything she can get into a jar. Delicacies (or experiments) I have taste-tested include pickled sprouts, strawberries, mushrooms and even watermelon rind. All have been technically successful although not appreciated by all tasters.
Of course you pickling and preserving isn’t just for gluts of seasonal veg. Other vegetables can be used all year round. Pickled veg is enjoying positive reviews at the moment for all the health and gut benefits it can offer. It doesn’t have to confined to kimchi-as-you-know-it, have some fun experimenting, and take inspiration from this weekend’s Food Festival and it’s creative traders.
