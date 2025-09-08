Foraging is a word that irks me. What happened to ‘picking’? That’s what we did as kids. We picked blackberries and sloes and hazel nuts. And we only picked enough for our own home use. I only ever picked and ate hazelnuts until they kept me up all night coughing. It was a narrow picking window. But now it seems that foraging is becoming an Olympic sport – and as such, there have been ‘warnings’ in the press about the legalities of it.