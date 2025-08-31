Also a bit Alice-in Wonderlandy are the beautiful glossy orange Lords and Ladies berries that Yogi and I have walked past each morning for the last few weeks. The Jury is out as to whether Lords and Ladies is a weed or garden plant. It can become invasive but that also makes it useful for heavily shaded areas where not much else will grow. It likes moist, fertile soil – which is the reason it does well under a dense tree canopy - and the blackbirds and thrushes love it’s bright orange berries at this time of year. Be warned though, whilst a delicacy for the birds, all parts of the plant are toxic to animals and humans.