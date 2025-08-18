When I meet people whether in a professional or otherwise situation I always hold in my mind the quote “At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” said by Maya Angelo. How many times have you walked out of a room and felt a little down, frustrated or unimpressed? Sometimes it is indeed what we say but how we say it that makes all the difference, with this in mind I attempt to leave a situation, a room or just a meeting on the street with a smile; I also look to help clients by assisting them to look for the sunshine on what at times can appear a dark path.