Recently I have had to go to physio and re-join the gym in order to build my fitness back up. I am determined that over the next few months I will become stronger and fitter ensuring that physically I am back to being able to move around with less aches. On visiting the physio the other day, we had a conversation around the relationship between people and how indeed it can effect not only the motivation of (in her case) the patient but also for those in the instructor position.
Due to the relationship of trust that I have built with my physiotherapist it has motivated me to continue my fitness regime outside of our sessions as in visiting the gym, getting up my daily steps and carrying out the exercises she has given me as many times as needed. If the relationship hadn’t fed my motivation, then it would be taking a lot longer to re-build myself back up.
The conversation got me thinking that it isn’t just in this situation where a relationship between mentor and client matters. Over the years I have had mentors and indeed mentored a number of clients, in both instances the relationship and often the bond between the two people involved is what contributes to a successful outcome for the mentee.
When I meet people whether in a professional or otherwise situation I always hold in my mind the quote “At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” said by Maya Angelo. How many times have you walked out of a room and felt a little down, frustrated or unimpressed? Sometimes it is indeed what we say but how we say it that makes all the difference, with this in mind I attempt to leave a situation, a room or just a meeting on the street with a smile; I also look to help clients by assisting them to look for the sunshine on what at times can appear a dark path.
When I was young and living away my friends often visited my parents (and still do) and I remember one of them complimenting them by saying ‘I visited your parents today, on getting there I was feeling a little low but on leaving my mood had changed, I can’t really remember what they said but I know they just made me feel better’ isn’t that a compliment and a half!
Life is tough at times and self-motivation can often get lost so at these times look to surround yourself with those who lift you, spend time in their company even if just a phone call I guarantee you will feel like your get up and go is no longer gone but has returned with vigour.
With this in mind I would also suggest if you are looking for help whether it be with a life or business situation, maybe you too want to get fitter, maybe lose weight, maybe tick off a challenge off your bucket list, maybe grow your business find someone you ‘click with’ to help motivate you, this is certainly the first step in achieving any goal. It is about finding someone who will simply hold your hand (not literally) and guide you towards your goals then celebrate with you when you succeed.
So, I am off to get fitter and show those who are guiding me what a good student I am, I count myself lucky to have these people in my corner, who do you have in yours?
