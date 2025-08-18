As I have been stocking up on ‘wildlife food’, I have also been spoiling my chickens by buying them ‘posh food’ from Brinvale. It does actually work out to be cost effective, as they don’t waste it. They also get a bag of frozen peas (defrosted) each week and a neighbour’s sourdough scraps. I must admit, I adore my two hens (the goshawk had the others) who always give me the best welcome at the gate when I come home. And last week they even followed me and Yogi through the woods on our early morning sniffari – it was so comical. They are real characters and far more intelligent than they are given credit for – using the same ‘escape route’ in reverse to get back into their pen at night. That’s using memory!