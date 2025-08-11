As we approach apple juicing time, I have just had my annual chat with Susy Arnold. Susy is the director and secretary of Sirhowy Hill Woodlands C.I.C and always a breath of fresh air to chat to. Amongst many of the things she does, Susy (and her ‘woodlands team’) take the apples that many of my clients don’t use, for juicing, and the apple juice is then sold in their shop to help fund various ‘Woodland projects’. It’s a lovely way to avoid apples going to waste – and there is a bumper crop this year.