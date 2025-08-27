As I have been giving it a little thought of late and whilst these things aren’t on my bucket list per say I think it would be fun to give them a go, joining a choir (I am sure I wouldn’t make the grade but hey if you don’t try); tap dancing; driving a tractor, an HGV driving experience day; a trip to New York (doable); owning a donkey (always been a dream, gardens a bit small though), finishing and publishing my second book (very doable) . These are just a few, certainly a couple are a bit ambitious but hey we all need to step out of that comfort zone sometimes.