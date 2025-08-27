I am always interested in people who have bucket lists or those who are heading towards a big birthday who want to achieve a said amount of new things before they get to the date as in ’50 new things before 50’
To be honest I have ever done either, I am not sure why not, but I guess I just prefer to live in the moment and do things spontaneously as they appear. I guess my biggest incident of this was when I abseiled down St Cadoc’s Church in Raglan back a couple of years ago. It was always something I wanted to do but hadn’t until the event had started decided to just go for it, sign up and literally in thirty mins take part in the abseil.
It was fun, it was exhilarating and it was a moment in time that I celebrated for a while after never believing I was brave enough or indeed capable of it until the moment it happened.
I suppose the other two most spontaneous things I did was at the age of 23 taking myself off to live in London and then at 38 years of age just moving to Ireland. On both occasions I had no home to go to, knew no one and literally had just a job to start the following week. I have to say however that both adventures served me well, I met many of close friends during these times and enjoyed the career opportunities that they delivered.
As we get older some of us, I guess become more cautious about doing adventurous things although I am full of admiration for those in their older years who wing walk, parachute jump, fly off to visit some far-flung country in the world or similar, I am not sure I could.
When thinking back to my moves to London and Dublin I was amazed to be called brave, I accepted it more I when I did the abseil but not moving away to live in different cities that for me was normal behaviour then although now I can see maybe my thoughts on it differed slightly to others as now I don’t believe I could do again at the age I am.
Bravery is probably needed for a lot of peoples bucket lists although some I guess contain nice gentle things like a cruise or eating at a specific restaurant, I have to say this is much more my style these days although there are a couple of things that may test my bravery!
As I have been giving it a little thought of late and whilst these things aren’t on my bucket list per say I think it would be fun to give them a go, joining a choir (I am sure I wouldn’t make the grade but hey if you don’t try); tap dancing; driving a tractor, an HGV driving experience day; a trip to New York (doable); owning a donkey (always been a dream, gardens a bit small though), finishing and publishing my second book (very doable) . These are just a few, certainly a couple are a bit ambitious but hey we all need to step out of that comfort zone sometimes.
So, if I was to ask you what would you like to achieve? What is top of your bucket list? Would you know? Today why don’t you take some time out to note down your dreams, remember if you keep them achievable then you are very likely to go out and live that list.
