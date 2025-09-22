About ten years ago, put under pressure from a well-meaning friend, I came out … as a closet dry-stone waller. I have always absolutely adored it; even writing about it is making me smile. My earliest memories are actually building little dry stone walls from the broken bits of stone cast to one side by dad as he built ‘grown up’ stone walls at home. Aged 6 or 7, I would build my little dry stone walls alongside dad only to have them knocked down at the end of the day in the clearing up process. I’d like to think dad knew what he was doing, fostering an innate skill, but knowing him, it was just cheaper than buying Lego! Either way, I have been totally addicted ever since.