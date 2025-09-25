Let’s start with autumn for this is where, today, we find ourselves. Autumn signifies change for me, the start of the new school year, the change of the air as it turns autumnal and the change in the colours of the trees from green to the golden hue they transform too until they shed their leaves. This autumn for me has bought about a change in my business as I retire my company Awaken and as a result have a new website (now in autumn colours focusing on my speaking and writing). September marks my parents’ anniversary (now 63 years) and October marks our wedding anniversary which was indeed is now three years, both these days were marked at their time by glorious autumn sunshine and gives us reasons in autumn to celebrate. Last and not least it is the bringing out of the jumpers, happy days, nothing like wrapping up in a comfy sweater to mark the change in temperature.