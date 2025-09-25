I cannot personally believe we are currently in autumn; it is strange for when I am asked the question ‘what is your favourite season?’ I really struggle with the answer.
I often answer the season we are in as for me they all bring their own set of cards to the table, here are my reasons for the love of them all:
Let’s start with autumn for this is where, today, we find ourselves. Autumn signifies change for me, the start of the new school year, the change of the air as it turns autumnal and the change in the colours of the trees from green to the golden hue they transform too until they shed their leaves. This autumn for me has bought about a change in my business as I retire my company Awaken and as a result have a new website (now in autumn colours focusing on my speaking and writing). September marks my parents’ anniversary (now 63 years) and October marks our wedding anniversary which was indeed is now three years, both these days were marked at their time by glorious autumn sunshine and gives us reasons in autumn to celebrate. Last and not least it is the bringing out of the jumpers, happy days, nothing like wrapping up in a comfy sweater to mark the change in temperature.
Autumn of course leads to winter, if I had to chose probably my least favourite as I am not a lover of the cold or indeed rain and certainly not snow! I do however love Christmas, log fires in a country pub, Christmas carols / songs along with winter coats and boots. My hubby and dads’ birthdays fall in winter which is another reason to celebrate and love the end of the year. Late winter of course also brings Valentines day and on occasions crispy weather which is ideal for that winter walk.
As winter gives way to spring, I become a lover of re-birth as the bulbs develop into the gorgeous colours of spring. Daffodils line the roadsides, lambs start to appear in the fields, the golden sun starts to burst through the clouds and life starts to come out of hibernation. At this point in time one of my favourite flowers start to push their way through the earth to show humans that the most delicate among us still have the strength within to push forward; to stand our ground and bloom into the spring air, the flower of course is the trusty snowdrop whose resilience is a lesson to us all.
Then again push me for a choice I would say possibly my favourite is what comes next, summer; although as pointed out above I have reasons to love them all. I think being born a hot sunny day in July spoilt me and has meant that I love the warmth of the summer sun, the longer evenings, the brighter mornings, floaty dresses, t-shirts and shorts that replace the thicker clothing needed sometimes even in spring are a joy for sure. Having my mum and I’s birthdays in June and July mark more family celebrations (as you can tell I love a reason for a family celebration!)
Before we know we know it here we are with autumn knocking on the door, the country shows are with us, the cooler air and again all the reasons why autumn for me is to be loved and enjoyed.
So, do you have a favourite season or like me do you find a reason to love them all in a different way?
