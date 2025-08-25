I love the autumn crocuses in my garden now. They are ‘the Giant’ variety and always a welcomed splash of colour – but usually a bit later on in September and October. Apparently nature is ‘officially’ a whole month ahead of where it should be this year. It doesn’t help (me) much that the Bank holiday was early too. Confusingly, there seems to be quite a lot of August left after the Bank Holiday, whereas usually we are straight into September. I have to admit when people are slightly unsure of what day it is, I’m usually struggling to remember what month we are in.
Dad always used to tell a great story of meeting an old farmer on the hill many, many years ago and after a conversing for a while the farmer asked Dad for the time. Dad told him and, after a few moments silence, the farmer nodded slowly and asked the date. When Dad told him, he replied, “And judging by the trees, are we still in an autumn month?” I used to think there was a little poetic license attached to the story but he older I get the more I think it was probably unadulterated.
Anyway, whilst the autumn crocuses I mentioned are so-called because they resemble crocuses, (and bloom in the autumn), they are actually ‘Colchicum autumnale’ and a member of the plant family Colchicaceae. True crocuses belong to the family Iridaceae - which is the Iris family. I’ve said before that families are complicated at the best of times but never more than in the plant kingdom.
Other popular common names for these stunners include ‘naked ladies’ because the flowers emerge from the ground long before the leaves appear, and ‘meadow saffron’, which is totally misleading, as the spice saffron is obtained from the saffron crocus, ‘Crocus sativus’ – but which is also sometimes called ‘autumn crocus’. I told you it was complicated.
Regardless of whether or not you can keep up with the who’s-related-to-who, every garden should have a good ‘dollop’ of these cheerful blooms, as they are eye-catching, undemanding and easy to grow. They are great ‘en mass’ in pots and are available in a wide range of colours. I keep meaning to add Colchicum Autumnale ‘Album’ (white) to the cottage borders as they stand out beautifully in a bit of shade and also when naturalised in drifts in grassy areas.
I am also tempted by the striking Colchicum Waterlily bulbs, which have double flowers, making them look like water lilies.
‘Naked ladies’ are also extremely drought tolerant – as this years blooms have proven – and are a valuable food source for pollinators such as bees, providing nectar and pollen late in the season. Do be warned though, whilst they are great for wildlife, all parts of the plant can be toxic if ingested by humans or pets. Whilst I always think, ‘why would you eat a crocus anyway?’ in this case, the leaves come through the ground after the flowers have died back, and therefore will be out at the same time as wild garlic. They look quite similar, so I think that’s the thing to be more careful about – although don’t add the flowers to your salads either.
And finally, you know how I love little pops of synchronicity - if I see 11:11 on a clock I think it means everything is going to be OK. I recently ordered some Bi Luo Chun green tea (renown for it’s health benefits) online, only to find that it comes from www.theuklooseleafteacompany.co.uk who are based in Brecon. I highly recommend the company and the tea.
