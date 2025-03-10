Following reports of an accident in Llanfoist, Gwent Police have confirmed a man was taken to hospital following the incident.
The collision occurred around lunchtime on Merthyr Road near the Waitrose roundabout. Witnesses reported that traffic was tailing back around the supermarket car park with police and ambulances on the scene.
Gwent Police have confirmed they were in attendance.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, at around 12.10pm on Monday 10 March.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
The collision involved a car and a pedestrian, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution.”