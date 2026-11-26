A MAN has been jailed for nine years following an incident that left an eight-week-old baby with life-changing injuries.
A Cardiff Crown Court jury heard how an investigation was launched after officers and paramedics attended a medical emergency at an address in Brynmawr on Friday, June 16, 2023, where a baby had suffered a fractured skull.
The infant suffered brain damage, leaving him blind with severe cerebral palsy. and will never stand, sit or walk, the court was told.
Adam Edwards and partner Brogan Jones claimed that the injuries were caused by an older child at the property by knocking over the pram that the baby was sleeping in.
Fractures consistent with blows to head
But the medical evidence presented at court deemed that two fractures to the skull were not consistent with a fall, but more consistent with blows to the head.
The court also heard of a previous incident when the infant was admitted to hospital two weeks earlier with concerns regarding his arm.
While initial scans did not show a fracture, scans taken during the June 16 hospital attendance did show a historic injury, likely due to twisting or forcibly bending the arm.
Adam Edwards, 34, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent causing injury to his arm, along with causing or allowing serious physical harm and neglect causing unnecessary injury on June 16.
Brogan Jones, 29, was also convicted of causing or allowing serious physical harm and neglect causing unnecessary injury , and was sentenced to three years suspended for three years.
Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney said: “This has been a complex and lengthy case in which a very young baby has suffered life-changing injuries at the hands of those supposed to provide him with protection and care.
“We welcome the sentence and hope it demonstrates our commitment to taking action against those who harm our most vulnerable in society.”
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