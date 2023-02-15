Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a man and his dog being attacked by another dog in Abergavenny on Thursday February 2.
While waking his dog on a lead in Derwen Way, Abergavenny, the man was approached by an off-lead dog which has bitten him and his dog between 9:30am and 9:45am.
The dog has been described as a bull terrier-type breed.
The man was taken to hospital for injuries to his hand and arm and his dog was taken to the vets for treatment to a puncture wound.
Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.
If you have any information you believe will help the investigation, call 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting the following reference: 2300035486.