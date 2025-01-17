A MAN has appeared at Cardiff Crown Court charged over the death of a woman passenger in a late night car crash in Brynmawr more than seven years ago.
Jay Bayliss, 31, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, is alleged to have caused the death by dangerous driving of Sophie Brimble, 20, from Crickhowell on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
She died at the scene from her injuries after the Volkswagen Polo she was travelling in shortly after midnight collided with a lamp post on the town's King Street.
Bayliss did not enter a plea and was bailed to appear again before the crown court on Tuesday, February 21.