A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with attempted child abduction after reports of a person behaving suspiciously in the Abergavenny area on Friday, July 7.
Following enquiries, Gwent Police arrested a man from the Blaenavon area on suspicion of attempted child abduction and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He has now been charged with these offences and remanded, and will appear at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, August 30.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information to assist officers' enquiries is asked to contact them, by calling 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log 2300226020.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.