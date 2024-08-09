A man is due to appear in court charged with a religiously motivated attack with a mosque in Newport on Thursday.
“We received a report of criminal damage after an item was thrown at a window of a mosque in Shaftesbury Street, Newport, at around 7am on Thursday 1 August,” said a Gwent Police statement.
“Officers arrested a 43-year-old Newport man yesterday and he has since been charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage.
“He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “We will thoroughly investigate any alleged offence where racism or discrimination is an aggravating factor.
“Reports of this nature will be deeply concerning for all our communities; my message to you is that we’re here to offer support and keep you safe.
“Our neighbourhood officers will be on patrol to provide a visible presence in our communities and we will continue to be in regular conversations with you to offer advice and respond to any concerns.”